Online safety must ensure women's freedom

The information that has come out in the media cafe discussion titled ‘Online Freedom for All’ does not give us any relief, rather more concerns. In the discussion organised by Kishor Alo, Prothom Alo and Plan International Bangladesh last Saturday, the speakers have emphasised on making online safe for all.

A survey published by Plan International last year on the freedom of girls online found that some 53 per cent women were victims of online violence. But their survey this year has revealed aggravated information. Nine out of ten women, who took part in the survey, said they had been victims of violence and that their lives had been affected somehow due to misinformation and rumours. Some 26 per cent said they do not feel safe to say anything online, which indicates that these victims feel safe to stay away from online activities.