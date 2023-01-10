Rise in power tariff proposed: People cannot afford added expense

The government has introduced a unique policy so that people cannot raise objections. It first raises the bulk price of gas and electricity, then proposed hike in the consumer level. No exception was witnessed this time either.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) held a public hearing on the proposal to increase electricity prices at the consumer level Sunday. Cost per unit (kWh) of electricity consumption may increase by 1.1 taka. In the first session, six distribution companies and one transmission company presented price hike proposals. They said, as the bulk price was increased in December, they would incur losses if the price of electricity is not increased at the retail level. On the other hand, economists and industrialists opposed the price hike and underscored on stopping illegal connections, wastage and collecting commissions in the power sector. An energy expert also questioned the accuracy of the calculations given by the companies.