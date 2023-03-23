Dhaka devoid of greenery: What are the RAJUK, two city corporations doing?

Currently concrete structures cover 82 per cent areas of the capital, the research also said. The amount of water bodies is 4.38 per cent and of the remaining areas, some are open, some have greenery and development activities are on in the other areas.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka north and south city corporations, public works department, national housing authority, and Bangladesh Forest Department (BFD) are involved with managing the greenery in Dhaka. But RAJUK and the two city corporations have disagreement about handing over green spaces. The city corporations sometimes introduce commercial activities in the green spaces to generate income.

The green spaces in Dhaka city are also not open to all. People cannot enter such areas as they are enclosed by boundary walls. Speaking about this, Ishrat Islam, professor at BUET, said when national property is handed over, it has to be ensured that everyone can use those. Adopting block-based development methods is necessary for the areas like Purbachal, Bashundhara, which are not completely covered by concrete structures yet. This calls for political will.