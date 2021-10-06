PEC, JSC exams must be stopped to reduce pressure on children

It is the month of October and the academic year ends in December. However, the students and their guardians are yet to know whether the Primary Education Completion (PEC) exam will be held this year or not. Students and parents are deeply concerned about this indecision of the policymakers. The education ministry has already said there will be no JSC exam this year due to the pandemic situation.

There is no public examinations before 10th grade in the new curriculum that is going to be introduced from 2023 at the primary, secondary and higher secondary level. Notably, the government introduced the PEC examination in 2009 and the JSC examination in 2010. Since then, these public examinations are being held despite objections from different quarters.