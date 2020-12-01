Physicians, health workers should be given stimulus as promised by PM

In this regard, a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Health recently asking for allocation. It directed to pay every physician Tk 2,000 daily for 15 days a month, to nurses Tk 1,200 and to other health workers Tk 800. Outside Dhaka, physicians will get Tk 1,800, nurses Tk 1,000 and other health workers Tk 650 respectively. However, physicians, nurses and health workers who have availed housing benefits from the government will not get this stimulus. According to health rules, the physicians, nurses and other health workers who have given 15 days medical treatment to coronavirus patients at a stretch, should be in quarantine for the next 15 days.

An official of the health ministry said if the finance ministry approves, the concerned persons will get the stimulus benefits. According to the health ministry, the number of physicians engaged in coronavirus treatment is 5,726, nurses 10,044 and other health workers 8,515. It will cost the government Tk 395 million a month to pay allowances to all of them. However, the letter did not mention how many of the physicians will get this allowance.