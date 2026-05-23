Editorial
Obstruction in canal excavation: No leniency for miscreants
An incident involving the torching of an excavator used in a government canal excavation project has occurred in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
In its election manifesto, the BNP government prioritised canal excavation. Shortly after taking office, it began implementing that pledge by launching canal excavation projects.
In such circumstances, the arson attack on excavation equipment during canal digging is utterly unacceptable.
It constitutes a direct assault on government efforts to protect the environment.
The initiative to excavate the Pilak Canal is both timely and highly beneficial to the public.
The project, which commenced on 28 April, aims to resolve long-standing waterlogging problems and ensure better conditions for agricultural activities.
However, just as the work was progressing successfully, miscreants chose the path of sabotage under the cover of darkness.
This act of arson has not only destroyed a piece of machinery but has also dealt a serious blow to the development aspirations of local residents.
Questions naturally arise regarding the identity of those involved in this act of sabotage. Why are they attempting to obstruct government work?
Setting fire to an excavator being used for public welfare projects amounts to causing direct damage to the state.
Questions naturally arise regarding the identity of those involved in this act of sabotage. Why are they attempting to obstruct government work? Setting fire to an excavator being used for public welfare projects amounts to causing direct damage to the state.
The administration has reported losses worth millions of taka, which ultimately represents a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Such incidents create fear among contractors and labourers alike, while also giving rise to delays and uncertainty in the implementation of important development projects in the future.
We wish to see the prompt implementation of the assurances given by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and the police administration regarding appropriate legal action.
Merely identifying and bringing the culprits under the law will not be sufficient; the authorities must also investigate whether any larger conspiracy or vested interest group lies behind this act of sabotage.
If the momentum of development in the hill districts is to continue, the authorities must deal firmly with such disruptive forces.
Ensuring the security of state property is undoubtedly the responsibility of the administration, but raising awareness at the local level is equally important.
We hope the investigation will be completed swiftly and that exemplary punishment will be handed down to the offenders, thereby making it clear that no anti-public act will go unpunished.
If the wheels of development are to keep moving, there can be no leniency towards those who engage in sabotage.