Obstruction in canal excavation: No leniency for miscreants

An incident involving the torching of an excavator used in a government canal excavation project has occurred in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

In its election manifesto, the BNP government prioritised canal excavation. Shortly after taking office, it began implementing that pledge by launching canal excavation projects.

In such circumstances, the arson attack on excavation equipment during canal digging is utterly unacceptable.

It constitutes a direct assault on government efforts to protect the environment.