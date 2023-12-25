Electoral violence: Why does the EC remain indifferent?

Such incidents are breaching of the electoral code of conduct and at the same time criminal offences too. Despite the incidents, neither the Election Commission nor the law enforcement were seen taking any effective steps. The police visit the spot when the incident is over. The high officials of the EC have been issuing warnings against vote rigging on the polling day when the activists of competing candidates have been attacking each other. Don’t they have anything to do with the violence being carried out at different places before the election and innocent people are falling victim to those?

The government policymakers have been talking about taking stringent measures against the perpetrators who have been carrying out arson attacks on bus and train when the key opposition and its like-minded parties have been enforcing hartal and blockade. In many cases, remand has been granted to people who were detained as suspects. But the government is not seen taking any such step regarding electoral violence. Is it because all the people involved with the acts of violence are leaders and activists of the governing party?