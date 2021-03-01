Practice of suspending transport must stop

The transport owners claimed that the transport workers refused to work in fear of political unrest due to the meeting called by BNP. BNP appealed for permission to hold the meeting in Shahid Hadis Park. As Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) did not allow them to hold the meeting in Hadis Park, the activists of BNP gathered in front of their party office. However, the police surrounded the place no one was allowed to enter the area after 10:00 am.

According to the eye witnesses, about two thousand BNP activists gathered in front of the party office. They were surrounded by an equal number of policemen. The meeting was held with people present within the police cordon and there was no problem.

The government’s policymakers are saying that BNP is an isolated party. They do not have the capacity to conduct a movement. If that is to, why was the entire city cordoned by the police ahead of BNP’s meeting?

Article 37 of Bangladesh’s constitution states, “Every citizen shall have the right to assemble and to participate in public meetings and processions peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of public order health”.