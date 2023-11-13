Chitalmari victims made accused: What does this indicate?

The prerequisite of law is to take action against someone who has committed a crime. But what can be the logic behind filing criminal cases against the activists whose houses were burnt and were attacked for crimes that did not even take place? What does the incident of Chitalmari at Bagerhat indicate?

According to a Prothom Alo news, it was learnt that some of the local BNP activists of Chitalmari went to a public gathering of their party in Khulna. Awami League people beat them up for this. Later, on 11 October, a case was filed in Chitalmari Police Station under the explosives act, citing a bomb explosion on the other side of the canal. Among the accused two are Jatiya Party leaders while the rest are activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations.

According to eyewitnesses and local residents, more than a hundred activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations attacked and vandalized the houses of BNP activists. Later, they returned to the market with a procession. Then someone exploded a crude bomb.