Promotion without posts will increase chaos in the administration

Taking newly promoted officials into account, the number of additional secretaries in public administration will stand at 505 whereas the number of posts is only 212. On Tuesday, the public administration ministry promoted 89 joint secretaries to the rank of additional secretary in two separate notifications. Two of the promoted officers are currently working at the Bangladesh embassies in Saudi Arabia and Germany. Others are working in various ministries and departments in the country. As per the rules, all of them have been made special officers in charge of the Ministry of Public Administration.

On 26 September last year, the government promoted 98 joint secretaries to the rank of additional secretary. According to the media reports, there were 372 eligible officers to be promoted this time. Of these, 89 have been promoted and others have been deprived. The number of additional secretaries in the administration, including the promoted officers, is 505. There are 2.38 additional secretaries for each post. No other country in the world is known to have such a precedent.