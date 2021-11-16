Prompt action against the judge by the judiciary laudable

Verdicts are given on the basis of the testimony of the witnesses and evidence placed before the court. However, a judge cannot instruct the law enforcement agencies to not accept any rape case after 72 hours of the incident. A criminal offence can never be obsolete. It is not advisable for a person in the chair of a judge to comment on when to go to a hotel or when to not either. Such questions and remarks are quite insulting for the victims and create distrust among the people regarding the judicial system, which is not desirable.

The aforementioned remarks and directives of the judge have drawn strong reactions from different sections in the society. The human rights and women organisations have protested against it. Law minister Anisul Huq himself has termed these remarks from the judge against the law and constitution of the country. He also issued a letter to chief justice Syed Mahbub Hossain regarding this issue. And within less than 24 hours, the chief justice withdrew that judge from her duty. We appreciate this move by the chief justice and the law minister. It has established that it is not impossible to correct any wrong decision by a judge.