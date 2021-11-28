Provide stipends to bring students back to the classrooms

A report by Prothom Alo's Tangail correspondent titled “10,000 students did not return to school” is not only disturbing but also paints a grim picture of the post-corona socioeconomic reality. Before the closure of educational institutions during the prevalence of corona, the number of secondary level students in Tangail district was 376,657. After the opening of the educational institution, 366,221 students attended class. That means 10,436 students are missing.

If more than 10,000 students drop out at the secondary level in one district alone, it is not difficult to estimate the number across the country. Child marriage was identified as the only reason for girls to drop out. This time the issue of boys dropping out due to economic reasons has come to the fore.

Among the absent students in Tangail district, 60 per cent girl students have dropped out due to child marriage. On the other hand, the boys have been forced to go to work due to poverty. The reason for dropping out of remaining 10 per cent students’ could not be known.