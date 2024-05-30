CHT peace accord: Make the Regional Council effective

The question that pops up consequently is, why have the rules and organogram not been finalised in the last 25 years? Surely the Jana Samhati Samiti cannot be blamed for this.

The CHT peace accord spoke about maintaining the distinctive characteristics of the hilly terrain. But the reality is that distinctive nature is no longer there now. The hill people have become marginalised in their own backyard. On the other hand, the problems regarding their land ownership have also not been resolved. Even the land commission is not able to hold meetings regularly for the strikes and blockades of the people against the accord.

The government formed by the Bangladesh Awami League signed the CHT Peace Accord on 2 December 1997. They were in power for another three and a half years. The Awami League has been in power again for the last 15 consecutive years except seven years in between. The political parties that opposed the signing of the accord could dilly-dally about implementing the accord but why would the AL government, one of the signatories, do so?