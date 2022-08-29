Laws in place must to stop harassment

In a civilised society public spaces are naturally considered safe for women. But in recent years, the reality of the country has changed that idea. Gang-rape, sexual harassment, especially in moving buses, have raised big questions about the safety of women in the public places.

Recently the joint online survey of National Human Rights Commission, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Awami League's Centre for Research and Information (CRI) shows that the picture of women's oppression in the public sphere is alarming. Almost 57 per cent of women who participated in the survey said that public transport is the most unsafe for them.