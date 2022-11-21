Fardin murder: Investigating officers’ intention in question

Following the case, the police arrested Bushra. Later she was taken into remand and questioned. Bushra is currently in prison. Initially, the detectives thought that there might be a love angle to this case. Later they moved from this angle.

Meanwhile, after Fardin’s murder, some sensational information about Chanpara’s drug business came to light. Among them, the arrest of Chanpara’s infamous drug dealer and local Awami League leader Bazlur Rahman and the death of his associate Rashidul Islam in the gunfight are noteworthy. Are these two incidents connected to the murder of Fardin?

The law and order forces claimed to have almost completed the investigation, but the mystery has not been unfurled.

Rather, the contradictory statements of the officials responsible for the investigation and shadow investigation have created doubt in the public mind. Former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque said, “Whether it is DB or RAB, nobody can just release any information to media for credit. This is not right. It should come in the media after an acceptable development in the investigation.”