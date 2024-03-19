Editorial
Water crisis in Ramadan: What is WASA doing?
The weather turned warm at the start of Ramadan this year and so the demand for water has increased, particularly during iftar and sehri. But much to the sufferings of the city people, Dhaka WASA is unable to supply water in keeping with the demand.
According to Prothom Alo's report, the city's water problems are higher in Gulbagh, Shewrapara, Lalbagh, Rayerbagh and Dakkhinkhan. Residents of Dhaka South City Corporation's areas under ward 23, including Nawabganj Lanes, Abdul Aziz Lane and Lalit Mohan Das Lane as well as neighbouring areas, have complained that they have not been receiving WASA water since the start of Ramadan.
When a pump broke down in Malibagh, the people coming to prayer were told to complete their ablutions (wadu) from home because there was not enough water in the mosque. Many areas in Dhaka face the same fate as Malibagh, but WASA is impervious
Several officials of WASA have said, with the ground water level dropping, water from the deep tubewells in certain areas has fallen. With the demand for water increasing during Ramadan and with an inadequate number of deep tubewells in certain areas, problems have emerged. A resident of Shapla Sarani in Shewrapara said, "Nine families live in this five storey building. We have to do all are chores with just one truck load of water. But even though we may be in serial, we can't always get WASA water."
While the Dhaka WASA officials admit the area-wise water problems, they had no idea how this can be resolved. Dhaka city water is mainly supplied from groundwater sources. In 2010, Dhaka WASA's present managing director (MD) has said that 70 per cent of the water would be collected from surface water sources by the year 2021. But 70 per cent of the water still comes from groundwater sources and the water level is steadily falling.
Dhaka WASA officials do not pay much attention to the maintenance of the water pumps either. It takes time to repair tubewell of they are out of order. In that case, Dhaka WASA provides water through trucks in exchange of money. The people sometimes don't even get that. When a pump broke down in Malibagh, the people coming to prayer were told to complete their ablutions (wadu) from home because there was not enough water in the mosque. Many areas in Dhaka face the same fate as Malibagh, but WASA is impervious.
In 10 MODS zones of Dhaka WASA, water trucks are sent if WASA is informed of the water requirement. The water from Dhaka's large vehicles costs Tk 600 per 6000 litres. But residents of Shewrapara said that even if they wait in serial for WASA water, the vehicles doesn't come in time. They also have to pay higher than the fixed rate.
Meanwhile, the media reports that Chattogram WASA is unable to meet the water demands because of the fall in water level of its sources, the rivers Halda and Karnaphuli. Water is unavailable during low tide. And salinity is excess in the water during high tide. The daily demand for water in Chattogram is 500 million (50 crore) litres, but presently only 450 million (45 crore) litres is being supplied.
In the meantime, Dhaka and Chattogram, are both hiking up the prices of water while the consumers suffer. As it is, the water supplied by WASA in Dhaka and Chattogram is undrinkable. It has to be boiled first before drinking. WASA must find a solution to the water problem. The people do not want to hear excuses.