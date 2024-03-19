Water crisis in Ramadan: What is WASA doing?

Several officials of WASA have said, with the ground water level dropping, water from the deep tubewells in certain areas has fallen. With the demand for water increasing during Ramadan and with an inadequate number of deep tubewells in certain areas, problems have emerged. A resident of Shapla Sarani in Shewrapara said, "Nine families live in this five storey building. We have to do all are chores with just one truck load of water. But even though we may be in serial, we can't always get WASA water."

While the Dhaka WASA officials admit the area-wise water problems, they had no idea how this can be resolved. Dhaka city water is mainly supplied from groundwater sources. In 2010, Dhaka WASA's present managing director (MD) has said that 70 per cent of the water would be collected from surface water sources by the year 2021. But 70 per cent of the water still comes from groundwater sources and the water level is steadily falling.