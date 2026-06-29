Prime Minister’s first tour: Signals from Malaysia and China visits positive

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Malaysia and China—marking the new government’s first major diplomatic initiative—can be deemed both highly successful and profoundly significant.

By strategically selecting these two nations for his inaugural foreign tour, the new Prime Minister has demonstrated astute tactical wisdom. Through this tour, the government has concurrently explored fresh avenues for economic, trade, and investment growth, whilst signalling its distinct, independent stance within regional and global geopolitical reality.

In both Malaysia and China, the Bangladeshi prime minister was accorded a warm reception. Malaysia stands as one of Bangladesh’s primary Asian trading partners and a massive labour market. A key priority of this visit was the reopening of that market, which currently remains closed. Consequently, a decision was reached during the trip to revitalise the relevant joint commission. Furthermore, both sides agreed to advance negotiations regarding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). These represent undeniably positive strides forward.