Editorial
Prime Minister’s first tour: Signals from Malaysia and China visits positive
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Malaysia and China—marking the new government’s first major diplomatic initiative—can be deemed both highly successful and profoundly significant.
By strategically selecting these two nations for his inaugural foreign tour, the new Prime Minister has demonstrated astute tactical wisdom. Through this tour, the government has concurrently explored fresh avenues for economic, trade, and investment growth, whilst signalling its distinct, independent stance within regional and global geopolitical reality.
In both Malaysia and China, the Bangladeshi prime minister was accorded a warm reception. Malaysia stands as one of Bangladesh’s primary Asian trading partners and a massive labour market. A key priority of this visit was the reopening of that market, which currently remains closed. Consequently, a decision was reached during the trip to revitalise the relevant joint commission. Furthermore, both sides agreed to advance negotiations regarding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). These represent undeniably positive strides forward.
The overriding message emerging from the prime minister’s visit to China is that both nations desire to elevate their bilateral ties to unprecedented heights. The two countries intend to progress along this path anchored by long-standing political trust and mutual relations. This transition is set to materialise through the establishment of a ‘Shared Future’ partnership.
Another key takeaway is that, beyond the economic and commercial spheres, both nations are now focusing on engagement within the political arena—a shift clearly reflected in the Bangladesh-China Joint Communiqué. However, we must wait to see precisely to what extent and in what manner this unfolds.
China remains one of Bangladesh’s largest trading partners. Over the past decade, its role in infrastructure development, energy, industry, connectivity, and investment has grown exponentially. During the prime minister's visit, 17 instruments, including agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), were signed.
If the discussions and agreements surrounding fresh investment, tariff concessions, port development, economic zones, river management, and connectivity via economic corridors are effectively pursued, the Bangladeshi economy stands to reap substantial positive benefits in the future.
Nevertheless, it is imperative to remember that the prime minister’s visit to China carries a distinct geopolitical dimension. Issues such as the Bay of Bengal, maritime cooperation, regional connectivity, port development, and security cooperation are no longer merely economic considerations; they are deeply entangled in the rivalries of regional and global superpowers.
We are witnessing the strategic competition among the United States, China, and India taking on a new dimension within South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. The prime minister's visit to China must be assessed and analysed through that specific prism too.
Since independence, the bedrock of Bangladesh’s foreign policy has been “friendship to all, malice towards none”. While international realities have shifted over time, the fundamental importance of this doctrine has not diminished; rather, the necessity for balanced diplomacy has intensified in today’s multipolar world.
The ultimate challenge for Bangladesh lies in safeguarding its national interests as a priority whilst maintaining amicable relations with all parties. In this regard, active measures must be taken to effectively establish the new government’s declared stance: “Bangladesh First”.
India is Bangladesh’s closest neighbour. The relationship between the two nations extends far beyond mere diplomacy; it is bound by numerous tangible interests, including economics, security, energy, connectivity, and the sharing of river waters. Conversely, China serves as a principal development ally and a vital economic partner for Bangladesh. Similarly, the United States and Europe remain the primary destinations for Bangladesh's exports, as well as crucial sources of investment and development cooperation. We must forge ahead keeping these stark realities firmly in perspective.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visits to Malaysia and China have unlocked a promising new chapter. What is required now is a well-planned execution based on a thorough analysis of the areas of agreement, strategic restraint, and, above all, an unyielding commitment to the policy of placing national interests above all else.