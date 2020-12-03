Realistic decision needed to remove overhead cables

The city dwellers and the authorities might not realise how the overhead TV and internet connections cables are steadily ruining the the cityscape. In 2009, BTRC made a decision to install cables underground and Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) permitted two private organisations to perform this task. Four other private and government companies also joined in the task.

There has been no progress in taking the cables underground in more than 10 years. According to a recent report of Prothom Alo, underground wires have been installed in 6000 points in the city. This arrangement is inadequate as the city has 1 million establishments. The problem is, no other companies except those six are allowed to build the infrastructure for moving the cables underground. Yet the city corporation authorities asked the operators to move the cables, otherwise the wires will be removed. They started severing the wires and the cable TV and internet providers staged protest following this. They were promised no more cables would be severed. The service providers called off the protest, but the situation never changed.