Recruitment process at NHRC has to be transparent

The indifference of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is not only frustrating but also worrying when there are instances of human rights violation one after another. Speakers at a virtual discussion, oraganised by Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), on Monday said it is hard to expect human rights protection from an organisation that reflects the political views of the ruling party and recruitments are made on the basis of political affiliation.

When the Awami League government formed the NHRC in 2009 in response to demand from various quarters, it was expected that this organisation would play a central role in preventing human rights violation to some extent at least. At first, an educationist was made the head of this organisation. He at least went to places where there were major incidents of human rights violation. Later, government officials were recruited in the commission.