Remove people’s concern over Covid-19 vaccine

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen telephoned his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Tuesday, urging him to ensure the supply of Covid-19 vaccine as per the agreement, the foreign ministry said in a press release. The press release, however, did not mention whether there was any assurance about the vaccine supply form Indian side.

The foreign minister’s phone call has revealed Bangladesh's deep concern over the vaccine. Our policymakers are just as responsible as the Serum Institute of India about the matter. Last year the government of Bangladesh and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited signed a tripartite agreement with Serum Institute of India on the supply of 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. A consignment of 5 million doses a month was supposed to be delivered within 6 months. Payment for 15 million doses was made beforehand. But Serum delivered only 7 million doses in the last four months. India stopped export of vaccines after the demand for vaccines increased there following the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, news agency Reuters, quoting Indian sources, said India is unlikely to resume major exports of Covid-19 vaccines until October. Serum may restart deliveries to COVAX and other countries by the end of this year.