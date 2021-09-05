Remove uncertainty for travellers abroad

The new itinerary published on the Emirates website states that the results of the Covid-19 test must be negative in the RT-PCR test within 48 hours before the start of the journey and that the Covid negative certificate with QR code must be kept with the passenger. Second, they have to come to the airport six hours prior to the flight with a negative result of the Rapid PCR test and keep the Covid negative certificate containing the QR code. Transit passengers from these countries can go to Dubai, but it is important to have a Covid negative certificate with them.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has written to the directorate of health to arrange a rapid PCR test at the airport. Speaking at an event on 23 August, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, Imran Ahmed, also promised to set up a Rapid PCR lab at the initiative of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare if given permission. But the excuse the health directorate has been making in this regard is unwarranted. The directorate said there is no specification of the machine and it is time consuming to buy the machine due to tender process.