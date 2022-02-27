Editorial

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Use diplomacy, not force

Editorial Desk

We and the rest of the peace-loving people of the world are deeply concerned about Russia's military operations in Ukraine for security reasons and strongly condemn such military operations and attacks on an independent country. Disputes may arise between two neighbouring countries over security or other issues but the solution is not war. We have to find a solution in diplomacy.

Although the Warsaw Pact was dissolved after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the NATO alliance has expanded. Many allies of the former Soviet Union have also joined NATO. Naturally, Russia may see this as a threat to its security. NATO member states, including the United States, have good relations with neighbouring Ukraine. That does not warrant any invasion or attack on any state. Today, Russia attacked Ukraine for security reasons. What will happen if another major power in the future launches a military operation against an ally of Russia for the same reason?

The main concern is that Russia's military operations in Ukraine are not limited to military installations and bases. Many civilians are also being killed in the bombings. Many buildings have been destroyed. There are also reports of street fighting in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Some NATO countries have sent troops to the borders of Ukraine, including Poland.

If the conflict continues, it could spiral out of control. In this situation, the world community should take effective steps to stop the war immediately. Anti-war rallies have already erupted in various countries around the world, including Russia. But a resolution drafted by UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire on Saturday was blocked by Russia.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine has had a devastating effect on the world. Prices of goods have also gone up as supply has been disrupted. The United States and NATO member states are preparing for an all-out blockade against Russia.

This is likely to further increase the prices of fuel oil, wheat and other consumer goods and services in the international market. There is already instability in the world market due to the Covid pandemic. This will put more pressure on developing countries like Bangladesh.

Many heads of state and government have called for an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bangladesh is also in favour of peace. We would like to repeat with the world leaders that the war should stop immediately. Protect the people and resources. At the same time, if there is any threat to Russia's security, every effort must be made to address that. Every country in the world, big or small, has the right to defend themselves.

As we call for an end to the war in Russia, we want to remember the events that unfolded in neighbouring and distant countries by the United States. Russia should take into account that the consequences have not been good and that world peace has been damaged. To bring peace and stability to the world, everyone must respect the security and sovereignty of other countries. The government has taken diplomatic initiative to take the Bangladeshis in Ukraine to a safe place. We will call on the international organisations to take immediate steps to rescue the endangered people of all countries, including Bangladesh.

