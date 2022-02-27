Russia-Ukraine conflict: Use diplomacy, not force

We and the rest of the peace-loving people of the world are deeply concerned about Russia's military operations in Ukraine for security reasons and strongly condemn such military operations and attacks on an independent country. Disputes may arise between two neighbouring countries over security or other issues but the solution is not war. We have to find a solution in diplomacy.

Although the Warsaw Pact was dissolved after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the NATO alliance has expanded. Many allies of the former Soviet Union have also joined NATO. Naturally, Russia may see this as a threat to its security. NATO member states, including the United States, have good relations with neighbouring Ukraine. That does not warrant any invasion or attack on any state. Today, Russia attacked Ukraine for security reasons. What will happen if another major power in the future launches a military operation against an ally of Russia for the same reason?