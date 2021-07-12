Safety at the workplace must be given priority

Hashem Foods is merely an example of how the Bangladesh-based industrial units are operating. With a few exceptions, almost all the factory owners violate the labour laws and rules. Profits are the high priority to them while workers’ safety gets their gross negligence.

BGMEA has taken many security measures in garments industry amid being pushed by foreign buyers to do so in the aftermath of 2012 Tazreen fire and 2013 Rana Plaza collapse–the two industrial disasters that took hundreds of thousands workers’ life. Working environment has been improved in the garments sector. As a result, no big disaster has taken place after the Rana Plaza collapse. This is good.

However, we need to keep in mind that ready-made garments industry is not the lone industrial sector in Bangladesh. There are thousands of factories in the country where millions of workers work constantly in risky environment. Improvement of the working conditions is a must to ensure security of the workers. The prerequisites for building a factory must be followed.