Salute to the girl who thwarted rape on a bus

We are shocked by the rape attempt of a young woman on a moving bus in Rahattarpul area of ​​Baklia, Chattogram. On the night of 19 May, the young woman was returning home after work in a factory in Chandgaon C&B area of ​​Chattogram city. When the other passengers of the bus got off, the driver asked his assistant to take the steering wheel and dragged the girl to the back and tried to rape her.

The young woman resisted him with all force and jumped off the bus at the opportunity of the crowds on the road. When she fell unconscious on the road, pedestrians rushed her to the hospital.