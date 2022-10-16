Scope of journalism has narrowed further

When the Digital Security Act was enacted in 2018, the government assured that it would not be used against journalists. However, a significant number of the cases under this act were filed against journalists in the past four years.

Many journalists have become victims of this law and many have been languishing in prison. Many cases are ongoing. Meanwhile, the announcement of critical information infrastructure of 29 government institutions under Section 15 of the Digital Security Act has raised concerns.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology issued a notification on 21 September. Information infrastructure is the computer system or network of an organization or an institution, where information is stored. But the government has instead declared 29 institutions as critical information infrastructure, which is questionable and misleading.