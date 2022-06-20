Shop timings decision should be realistic and effective

In order to save electricity and fuel, the government made a decision to close shops, shopping malls, markets and kitchen markets across the country after 8 pm. Earlier, a letter signed by the Director General (Administration) of the Prime Minister's Office on 16 June called for compliance with the provisions of Section 114 of the Bangladesh Labor Act, 2006. In a seminar organised on the occasion of World Environment Day on 10 June, Dhaka south city mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said that markets and shops in Dhaka city would be closed at 8:00 pm.

As Eid-ul-Adha will be observed in the second week of July, the traders had requested the government not to implement the decision before Eid. They said that if shops were to be closed across the country after 8:00 pm, business would suffer. It is true that the country's business booms around the Eid festival and in reality our country has some businesses which are practically dependent on the two Eids.