State cannot run without free media

Media has a strong role in establishing democracy, rule of law, human rights and justice in the country apart from making an outstanding contribution to every democratic movement in Bangladesh. Speakers in a meeting organised by the Bangladesh Editors’ Council on Saturday raised the question that in the 50 years of independence, whether the media has been able to meet the contemporary challenges of journalism by maintaining that continuity.

The meeting of the editors’ council took place at a time when the media outlets in the country have been facing multiple adversities and challenges at different levels. The readers of printed newspapers and revenue have dropped due to the advent of modern technology and dependence on social media. Speakers at the meeting suggested that the media must leave its conventional ways and adopt multimedia.