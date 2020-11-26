Strict control in use of antibiotics

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has rightly identified the next worst enemy in the global public health system after COVID-19. The number of effective antibiotics is declining, she said. And that could turn into a more deadly epidemic than the ongoing COVID-19. Sheikh Hasina, as the co-chair at the launch of the global platform 'One Health Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance', said this on Friday night. Undoubtedly, Bangladesh has been going through a fragile situation for a long time due to poor healthcare and lack of awareness.

According to a study by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, 70-80 per cent of patients in the intensive care unit of the hospital die of super-bug bacterial infection. And 25 per cent of bacteria are resistant to all types of antibiotics available in the market. In addition, ciprofloxacin has become ineffective in 60 per cent of typhoid fever. Although the seasonal fever and cold-cough are mainly viral, the harsh reality is that patients take antibiotics and then abruptly stop after getting better following two or three doses. This helps the germs to grow stronger.