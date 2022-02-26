Student gang raped: What sort of society is this?

It is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to subdue the miscreants. How much are they carry out this duty? Three suspects were arrested and one of them had been committing crimes in the area beforehand. Had the law enforcement agencies not ignored their duty at that time, the girl would have not become the victim of this unwarranted incident. The reaming two suspects are from Harijan community. Families alleged they are innocent and they were arrested to protect the influential people. And, this is serious allegation. Whether they are, in fact, involved in rape or innocent, must be looked into properly. (সত্যিই তাঁরা ধর্ষণের সঙ্গে জড়িত না নিরপরাধ, তা–ও ভালোভাবে খতিয়ে দেখতে হবে।)

Both the deputy commissioner (DC) and the superintendent of police (SP) in Gopalganj are woman. We expect if the male officials do not understand the severity of such inhuman attack on a woman, the DC and the SP would realise it. (একজন নারীর ওপর দুর্বৃত্তদের পাশবিক হামলার অভিঘাত কতটা মারাত্মক, পুরুষ কর্মকর্তারা উপলব্ধি করতে না পারলেও তাঁরা পারবেন আশা করি।)

Arrest all the miscreants immediately and hand over them to court. Give them exemplary punishment so that no one dares commit such crime in future.