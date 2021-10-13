Take effective measures to control market

The policy support of the government is necessary to keep the market stable. If the price of locally grown products falls, the government increases the import duty to protect the interests of local producers. Similarly, if the prices in international market rise, it is possible to keep the market stable by reducing the import tariff. However, the policy support of the government is not enough in the free market economy. In this case, it is necessary to ensure supply of products at low price under own arrangement. The government sometimes does this through the TCB. Since the price of all essentials, including rice, continues to rise, sales of TCB will have to be expanded to rural areas along with the cities.

The government must keep in mind that the income of general people from both urban and rural areas have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, if prices of essentials continue to rise, it will be difficult for them to survive. Holding regular meetings would not be enough to prevent the price spiral of essentials, rather effective and lasting measures must be taken immediately.