The criminals must not get away

The manner in which Cumilla city councillor Mohammad Sohel and one of his associates were killed by masked miscreants paints a grim picture of our politics. Last Monday, while the councillor was talking to his colleagues in his office, the gunmen stormed in and started firing indiscriminately and fled the scene.

When the injured were taken to the hospital, the physician declared the councillor and his colleague Haripada Saha dead. A case has been filed against eight persons in the incident and one person named Shovon has been arrested. Police recovered firearms, grenades, bags and shirts from the area of ​​Shah Alam, the main accused in the case.