Barishal University: Will general students continue to be assaulted?

Mukul Ahmed, a student of Barishal University, was supposed to be in the classroom. Instead, he is groaning in hospital. Several students said that activists of Bangladesh Chhattra League tortured him through the night, broke his arm, and then locked him up in a room.

The next day, Friday, he was rescued and taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital by ambulance. Later, he was shifted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.

Two students of the English department – Tanzid alias Monju and Shihab Uddin – allegedly tortured Mukul Ahmed. Previously, they also allegedly tortured, hacked and cut the tendon of the legs of Ayat Ullah, a student of the marketing department and the activists of Chhatra League’s rival group.