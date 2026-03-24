Cumilla rail crossing accident: A reflection of institutional failure

The collision between a passenger bus and a train at the Padua Bazar rail crossing in Cumilla in the small hours of Sunday, which killed 12 people and injured many others, has cast a shadow of grief during the Eid holidays. We believe this is not merely an accident; it reflects the long-standing institutional failures within the country’s railway system.

Preliminary investigations have pointed to negligence by the gatemen. Two gatemen have been suspended, and action is expected against the station master.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has assured that exemplary legal action will be taken against those found responsible following a thorough investigation. A case has already been filed naming two railway crossing workers as accused. But the question remains: does accountability end here?