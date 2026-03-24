Editorial
Cumilla rail crossing accident: A reflection of institutional failure
After each incident, the same pattern emerges—formation of an investigation committee, identification of a few lower-level staff as responsible, and some administrative measures. Yet, the recurrence of such accidents continues. This pattern clearly shows that the problem goes beyond individual negligence.
The collision between a passenger bus and a train at the Padua Bazar rail crossing in Cumilla in the small hours of Sunday, which killed 12 people and injured many others, has cast a shadow of grief during the Eid holidays. We believe this is not merely an accident; it reflects the long-standing institutional failures within the country’s railway system.
Preliminary investigations have pointed to negligence by the gatemen. Two gatemen have been suspended, and action is expected against the station master.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has assured that exemplary legal action will be taken against those found responsible following a thorough investigation. A case has already been filed naming two railway crossing workers as accused. But the question remains: does accountability end here?
According to a report by Prothom Alo, in the past eight years alone, eight major accidents in the eastern railway zone have claimed 67 lives and injured at least 218 people. After each incident, the same pattern emerges—formation of an investigation committee, identification of a few lower-level staff as responsible, and some administrative measures. Yet, the recurrence of such accidents continues. This pattern clearly shows that the problem goes beyond individual negligence.
Experts argue that the investigation process within the railway itself is questionable. Most committees are formed with internal officials, who often tend to shield colleagues from responsibility.
As a result, accountability is limited to lower-level employees, while policymakers and higher management remain beyond scrutiny. This approach is not only unjust but also ineffective. It raises deeper questions: why does a gateman make such mistakes? Has he received adequate training? What are his working conditions like? Is he paid regularly? How effective is supervision? Without addressing these issues, mere punishment cannot prevent future accidents.
Professor Shamsul Hoque rightly pointed out that unless higher-level officials are brought under accountability, such accidents will not stop. International experience supports this view. In many countries, senior officials take responsibility and resign following major accidents. This not only ensures accountability but also sends a strong message for the future. Such a culture is yet to develop in Bangladesh.
The government has mentioned several initiatives, including plans to construct underpasses or overpasses at level crossings. Immediate steps such as forming investigation committees, providing treatment for the injured, and financial assistance to victims’ families have also been announced. These are necessary but not sufficient, as the issue is not only infrastructural but also institutional.
Rail crossings remain among the most accident-prone areas in Bangladesh. In many places, proper signalling systems are absent, leaving safety dependent on gatemen. Without introducing automated, technology-driven systems, the risks cannot be reduced. At the same time, regular training, adequate manpower, and modern safety mechanisms are essential.
Another critical issue is the need for an independent investigation system. Instead of relying on internal railway officials, a separate, autonomous body should investigate accidents. This would help ensure proper accountability. This is a crucial test for the current government; will it continue the old practice of blaming lower-level staff, or will it pursue sustainable, structural reforms?
During festivals like Eid, when people travel home in joy, such tragedies turn that joy into sorrow in an instant. To move beyond this reality, a culture of accountability must be established. Comprehensive reforms are needed across technology, management, and human resources.