Unemployed educated youth burdens the individual and the state

Our education system is unable to meet the needs of the society and the state. Although the policy makers of the government admit this in their speeches and statements, they do not seem to take any pragmatic measures to make that education up-to-date. Everything just continues as usual. Public universities are adding departments to teach subjects that have nothing to do with the job market.

According to a recent survey of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), 66 per cent or two-thirds of the students who pass out from colleges affiliated to National University, remain unemployed. Of them, 21 per cent get jobs after graduation or post-graduation while 7 per cent of the students are still pursuing post-graduate or technical education or training in any other subject. Besides, 3 per cent have been doing something on their own initiative. These figures are worrying.