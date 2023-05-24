Strengthen mosquito killing activities

Dengue generally turns epidemic during the rainy season in Bangladesh. At the time, rain water accumulates in the houses and yards, and Aedes mosquitoes, source of dengue, grow there. But this time, unusual spread of dengue has been noticed even in winter and summer.

According to the Prothom Alo report, the number of dengue patients is rising alarmingly ahead of Aedes mosquitoes breeding season.

Although nobody died from dengue this time last year, 13 people have died of dengue this year. The dengue disease normally begins in June as the rainy season begins at this time. This epidemic continues till September. This period is considered the breeding time of Aedes mosquitoes which carry dengue virus.

Between January and 21 May of 2021, a total of 100 dengue patients had been hospitalised. No patients died. During the corresponding period of 2022, no dengue patients died. However, the number of infected patients increased to 243.