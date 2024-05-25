New cars for DCs, UNOs: Rational decision during financial crisis?

The field level officials need vehicles, this is undeniable. No one should have any objections to replacing older vehicles either. But the government policy makers must keep in mind that the financial condition of the country is not in a good shape. The economy of Bangladesh is going through different sorts of crises. In this context, importing new vehicles or their necessary equipment from abroad would put pressure on the forex reserve.

The government is speaking about replacing vehicles older than 13 years. It is not that vehicles of all the DCs and UNOs are 13 years older. In that case, the government could have gradually bought the vehicles.

People involved with the public administration ministry said that a number of vehicles have been lying idle as the relevant projects are completed. Those could also have been used for the DCs and UNOs.

We don’t think there is any rationality in buying 261 new vehicles at a time, especially when the country is not able to pay liabilities to many foreign companies.

Let the decision be reconsidered.