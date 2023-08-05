President’s pardon will send wrong message in the administration

The allegation brought against her was proved after the investigation concluded following all the proper legal procedures, as per the rules. Later the ministry of public administration demoted her to the lower pay scale for two years, meaning Faizunnassa was given a minimum punishment by demoting her to the lowest step of the sixth pay grade (Tk 35,500-67,010).

The notice, issued on 1 August further stated, since Faizunnassa appealed within the stipulated time for exemption from the minimum punishment awarded to her, the president being kind has ordered that the ‘appellant is a junior officer’ and her appeal is being granted considering the tenure of her service.

Faizunnassa Akhter joined government service in 2014. In that sense, even after completing 10 years of service, how can she still remain a ‘junior officer’? It needs to be considered whether the law has been misused here.