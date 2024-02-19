Is Chittagong University campus BCL turf?

Some 60 machetes were used during a clash between rival CEC and 69 alongside hockey sticks and other weapons. How so many arms could be brought at a university dormitory? Does the university administration have no responsibility to keep the campus free from arms?

This is not warranted that so called BCL leaders and activists would go on wielding arms on the campus day after day and the university administration would act as a silent spectator. Sometimes it is hard to differentiate between them and BCL activists due to their activities. But they must keep in mind that the university campus is a place for learning, not wielding arms.

Despite the news reports and photos of machete wielding BCL Leaders published in different media outlets including Prothom Alo, the university administration remained silent. But their silence broke when education minister Mohibul Hasan requested the Chittagong University vice-chancellor and law enforcement agencies to take actions against the clashing BCL leaders and activists. But the decision the administration took after a long meeting on Sunday is nothing but an attempt to hide the actual culprits.