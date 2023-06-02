Why these overseas visits during the dollar crisis?

When the government took the decision not to send anyone on hajj this year with public funds, the people were pleased with this decision and so were we. This meant that the government would be able to save some foreign currency during these times of financial crisis. Even last year 254 persons were send on hajj with public funds. These persons included officials of the prime minister's office and other government offices, politicians, journalists and imams of various mosques. The decision not to send anyone on hajj with public funds was lauded by all.
However, a recent news report has taken us aback. The government is sending a delegation of 218 persons to assist the hajj pilgrims. Those going on hajj, do require medical assistance and other forms of support. The government can send a medical team of physicians and nurses for the purpose. They can send assistants for the pilgrims too. But what justification can there be of sending administrative officials and employees of various government offices, who have nothing to do with such work. There really is no difference from sending persons on hajj with government funds. If performing hajj is their objective, then they should do so with their own funds. It must be kept in mind, huge sums of foreign exchange will be spend on each one of these government persons. And the general people will have to bear the brunt.
It is not only on hajj. Officials of various government and autonomous organisations never miss the chance to travel abroad on public funds for purchase and procurement.
Prothom Alo reported on Thursday that six persons, including a pro-vice chancellor, were going to Turkey to purchase elevators. The report said that a six-member team of Pabna University of Science and Technology including its pro-vice chancellor SM Mustafa Kamal Khan were going to Turkey to purchase lifts. The team was scheduled to travel on 9 May, but this was delayed till 6 June. They will spend 10 days there. The university's project director, himself a member of the team travelling to Turkey, recently informed the university registrar of the matter by letter.
In the past too, there were many media reports of government officials and employees going abroad at the slightest excuse. Despite all the criticism about this, the concerned persons simply turn a deaf ear.
The logic used by the Pabna University of Science and Technology's pro-vice chancellor to justify the trip is ridiculous. He said, "When a person buys even a shirt nowadays, the scrutinise the buttons. This project is four years old. The university is not involved in it, nor is the government."
The pro-vice chancellor is welcome to travel as much as he wants with his own funds. No one will object. And if the government or the university are not paying from their foreign trip, who is? The contractor firm. But they certainly are not paying it from their own coffers. They will make sure the funds ultimately are paid by the university authorities.
The dollar crisis is at a height. The import of coal and other essential commodities has been held up due to the dollar crisis. Under such circumstances, spending precious foreign exchange on hajj assistance or foreign trips to check out elevators, must be halted. Overseas travel by foreign officials at the drop of a hat must be stopped.