Why these overseas visits during the dollar crisis?

When the government took the decision not to send anyone on hajj this year with public funds, the people were pleased with this decision and so were we. This meant that the government would be able to save some foreign currency during these times of financial crisis. Even last year 254 persons were send on hajj with public funds. These persons included officials of the prime minister's office and other government offices, politicians, journalists and imams of various mosques. The decision not to send anyone on hajj with public funds was lauded by all.

However, a recent news report has taken us aback. The government is sending a delegation of 218 persons to assist the hajj pilgrims. Those going on hajj, do require medical assistance and other forms of support. The government can send a medical team of physicians and nurses for the purpose. They can send assistants for the pilgrims too. But what justification can there be of sending administrative officials and employees of various government offices, who have nothing to do with such work. There really is no difference from sending persons on hajj with government funds. If performing hajj is their objective, then they should do so with their own funds. It must be kept in mind, huge sums of foreign exchange will be spend on each one of these government persons. And the general people will have to bear the brunt.