Cyclone Remal: Relief, rehabilitation should be geared up 

Cyclone Remal has mainly swept over the coastal areas but left its impacts all over the country. According to the official data, a total of 3.7 million people have been affected in 19 districts, though the number of actual victims is more.

At least 12 people have died after being trapped under collapsed walls and trees during the cyclone,while four have been electrocuted in Dhaka. A staggering 35,483 houses were destroyed completely, while another 114,992 suffered partial damages.