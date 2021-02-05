We want hygienic food, not removal of stalls

We know that the food we eat every day on the streets of Dhaka is extremely harmful to health. A study by the Agricultural Research Council has also proved the point again. They tested about 150 food samples from at least 15 places in both the upscale and downscale areas of Dhaka and found that they contained deadly bacteria. With tolerable levels of 30 per grams, these foods contained more than 1,100 total coliforms and E. coli bacteria. These bacteria are the origin of various diseases like diarrhoea and cholera. But about 70 per cent people of Dhaka are eating these foods every day.

After the results of such a study are made public, the response is usually to remove food stalls arbitrarily. It is like chopping the head off to get rid of the headache. The chief executive officer of DCC South hinted that most of these stores are illegal and plans are underway to remove the stalls. There are no data on the exact number of people in the profession as there is no registration or approval system, but the number will not be below a few hundred thousand.