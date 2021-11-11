When to get rid of this

It is the transport owners’ demand that got priority while fixing the fare on the pretext of diesel price hike, yet they are not abiding by it. Extra fares are being collected from passengers. Although the full list of fares was supposed to be displayed on all public transport from last Tuesday, it has not been done yet. On the other hand, CNG-run transports are also charging extra. With the increase in diesel prices, the cost of travel has gone up and people are still suffering from such trouble. People hit hard by the pandemic find no respite.

Although the minimum fare for public transport has been fixed at Tk 8 to 10, it is being charged at Tk 10 to 20. Tuesday last, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that strict legal action would be taken against the collection of extra fares and harassment of passengers, but to no avail. The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is also conducting drives to take actions for collecting excess fares. A joint drive with the employers' and workers' representatives is expected to start from Thursday to stop charging extra fare. But it is difficult to be sure how long the campaign will last or what the outcome will be.