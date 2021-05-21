Whitening black money will encourage corruption

The opportunity to whiten black money gives special benefits to those who do not disclose the real account of their assets and evade income tax. On the other hand, the citizens who comply with the laws of the government and pay taxes properly are treated unfairly. According to the income tax law of Bangladesh, up to 25 per cent of the income has to be paid as tax. But those who evaded taxes will be able to whiten black money with a 10 per cent fine.

In his last budget speech, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that whatever the other laws say, the authorities from any government agencies cannot question if undisclosed land, buildings, flats and apartments at a fixed rate per square meter and cash, bank deposits, savings certificates, shares and bonds are declared at 10 per cent tax and it is shown in the income tax return. By this, the finance minister may want to indicate that the undisclosed money will nourish the national economy and increase investment. But a government that respects the law and is accountable to the people can never encourage tax evaders. The government should encourage honest taxpayers as well as take strict measures to stop the source of black money. In addition, we believe it is necessary to immediately correct the inconsistencies in the tax structure. Honest taxpayers will be discouraged if someone is exempted from undisclosed income or illicit earnings with a 10 per cent fine and if no authority can question him.