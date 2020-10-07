Who is responsible for the loss of Tk 11 billion?

In the last five years, Biman Bangladesh has lost over Tk 10 billion due to two Boeing planes chartered from Egypt. According to the civil aviation and tourism ministry, the revenue from operating the two aircraft was Tk 22 billion. And the cost behind those planes was Tk 33 billion. As a result, the authorities counted a loss of Tk 11 billion.

The investigation report of the civil aviation and tourism ministry and the parliamentary committee of the ministry have revealed the loss. According to the report, there was a lacking in verifying the capacity of the engine at the time of making this decision, which was against the interests of Biman. The technical committee also did not perform its duties properly. But no action has been taken against anyone in this regard.

Biman chartered the two aircrafts in 2014. Within a year, an engine of the first aircraft broke down. Another engine was rented from EgyptAir to keep it running. After a year and a half, that engine also went out of order. One more engine was rented, which also got damaged. The Biman, however, had to pay for the engine every month.