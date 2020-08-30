Why are coronavirus deaths on the rise?

In fact, the condition of coronavirus patients’ medical treatment in Bangladesh is deplorable. Due to this, people are not interested in being admitted to hospitals despite being infected by coronavirus. There are 14,843 beds in the COVID-19 hospitals across the country. Of these, 11,045 are vacant which means people are not so confident in the treatment at COVID hospitals.

It is rare in the world that patients lose trust in hospitals. Why do more than 11,000 beds of 15,000 remain vacant across a country with surging patients like Bangladesh? Yet patients have to take shelter on the floors, in the corridors or in the corner of the stairs as no hospital can accommodate them. Does this question make the officials of the health ministry and DGHS think? Member of the public health advisory committee and public health expert, Abu Jamil Faisal, told Prothom Alo that the health ministry is not taking the coronavirus deaths seriously. Otherwise, they would take initiative to address the mortality.

Initiatives are imperative to reduce deaths in coronavirus. Implementation of the written outline of the public health advisory committee is crucial in this regard. A review of the admission of the patients at COVID hospitals and their deaths shows that a major cause of their death is late admission. Regarding the death of 93 patients at Mugda hospital in Dhaka, it was found that 11 of them died within two hours of admission while 22 died within 24 hours and 12 within 48 hours. This means, a large number of number of patients are being admitted to the hospitals at the eleventh hour when they are in critical condition. One of the reasons for this is the lack of people’s trust in hospitals. They are trying their best to receive treatment at home, but when the patient’s condition is turning critical, they are going to hospital.

This situation should change. It is necessary to take initiative to restore the trust of the coronavirus patients, improving proper treatment at hospitals in order to get coronavirus patients to the hospitals.