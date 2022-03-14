Why are govt officials reluctant to give an account of their wealth?

Foreign minister Abul Momen said in November 2020 that it was construed from the information received that mostly government officials were involved in siphoning money to Canada. Politicians and businessmen follow them. They amassed wealth through irregularities, sometimes colluding with each other or sometimes separately and laundered enormous amount of money abroad.
All government officials must disclose information about their movable and immovable assets when they join government service. They have to update the statement after every five years and send this to the government through the concerned department.
The civil servants fail to give statements of their wealth, saying this has already been submitted to NBR. Public administration ministry has issued letters to this end twice in the past seven months but no progress has been made. At present, there is a growing trend of corruption among a section of government employees and many are involved in various businesses. In order to ensure their accountability, a record of their assets has to be made compulsory.
On 7 September last year, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said in a seminar organised by BSF, an organisation of journalists working in the secretariat, that an account of assets of government officials as well as ministers would be taken. In the previous term of the government, the former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith set an example by publishing his income account on his website every year. Why can other ministers not follow his footsteps? If there was no corruption, what is the fear of disclosing the assets?
Bureaucrats, like ministers and MPs, have appealed to the NBR not to reveal their details. This is unjustified and unacceptable. We have witnessed how an ASI can be involved in anonymous e-commerce business even after giving an account to NBR, and then flee abroad with millions.
If, as stated by the foreign minister, government officials are at the forefront of siphoning off money to Canada, it is clear that filing assets in the NBR cannot prevent corruption and looting by a class of government officials. It is more important to block the route of this money being channeled out, rather than catching the thief after allowing the theft to take place. A sort of dishonest mentality is evident among the officials who are reluctant to give an account of their assets in accordance to the rules. Government officials must be compelled to abide by the rules of accountability.