Why are govt officials reluctant to give an account of their wealth?

If an inquiry is made into the wealth possessed by the government officials, legally or illegally, it would be revealed why they do not want to disclose this. They simply want to conceal their assets. Ruling Awami League, in its election mandate, said it would make its lawmakers' wealth statements public. Despite Awami League being in power for 13 years, lawmakers have not revealed their wealth statements, except for former finance minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhit. He regularly updated his wealth details on the website.

Government officials also have remained reluctant to give an account of their wealth, either out of habit or are simply following the lawmakers and ministers. According to Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, a government servant who intends to transact any purchase, sale or disposal of movable or immovable property with a person residing, possessing immovable property or carrying on business within the station, district or other local limits for which such government servant is appointed, shall declare his intention to the head of the department or the government. The official cannot transact any purchase or transfer or by any means possess or transfer any immovable property abroad without the government’s approval.

Foreign minister Abul Momen said in November 2020 that it was construed from the information received that mostly government officials were involved in siphoning money to Canada. Politicians and businessmen follow them. They amassed wealth through irregularities, sometimes colluding with each other or sometimes separately and laundered enormous amount of money abroad.

All government officials must disclose information about their movable and immovable assets when they join government service. They have to update the statement after every five years and send this to the government through the concerned department.

The civil servants fail to give statements of their wealth, saying this has already been submitted to NBR. Public administration ministry has issued letters to this end twice in the past seven months but no progress has been made. At present, there is a growing trend of corruption among a section of government employees and many are involved in various businesses. In order to ensure their accountability, a record of their assets has to be made compulsory.

On 7 September last year, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said in a seminar organised by BSF, an organisation of journalists working in the secretariat, that an account of assets of government officials as well as ministers would be taken. In the previous term of the government, the former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith set an example by publishing his income account on his website every year. Why can other ministers not follow his footsteps? If there was no corruption, what is the fear of disclosing the assets?

Bureaucrats, like ministers and MPs, have appealed to the NBR not to reveal their details. This is unjustified and unacceptable. We have witnessed how an ASI can be involved in anonymous e-commerce business even after giving an account to NBR, and then flee abroad with millions.

If, as stated by the foreign minister, government officials are at the forefront of siphoning off money to Canada, it is clear that filing assets in the NBR cannot prevent corruption and looting by a class of government officials. It is more important to block the route of this money being channeled out, rather than catching the thief after allowing the theft to take place. A sort of dishonest mentality is evident among the officials who are reluctant to give an account of their assets in accordance to the rules. Government officials must be compelled to abide by the rules of accountability.

