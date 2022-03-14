Why are govt officials reluctant to give an account of their wealth?

If an inquiry is made into the wealth possessed by the government officials, legally or illegally, it would be revealed why they do not want to disclose this. They simply want to conceal their assets. Ruling Awami League, in its election mandate, said it would make its lawmakers' wealth statements public. Despite Awami League being in power for 13 years, lawmakers have not revealed their wealth statements, except for former finance minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhit. He regularly updated his wealth details on the website.

Government officials also have remained reluctant to give an account of their wealth, either out of habit or are simply following the lawmakers and ministers. According to Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, a government servant who intends to transact any purchase, sale or disposal of movable or immovable property with a person residing, possessing immovable property or carrying on business within the station, district or other local limits for which such government servant is appointed, shall declare his intention to the head of the department or the government. The official cannot transact any purchase or transfer or by any means possess or transfer any immovable property abroad without the government’s approval.