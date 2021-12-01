Why not half fare for students all over the country

Although the transport owners announced to accept half fare from students on condition in the face of widespread student protest, it is hard to expect any long-term solution for the prevailing problem.

Students took to the street for two weeks in demand of half fare. They held a demonstration in front of (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority) BRTA building on Tuesday. During the protest, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, on behalf of the Transport Owners' Association, announced that he would accept the students' demand for half fare.

However, it has been stipulated that the half bus fare will be implemented in Dhaka city only, students will be able to avail this facility by showing the identity card of their respective educational institution and they will not get this facility during winter or summer vacation. Students from all over the country are protesting in demand of half fare.