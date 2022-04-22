Why should politicians be administrators?

The government has amended the relevant law by making provision for the appointment of administrators after the expiration of the term of 61 zila parishads (district councils) in January. In other local government bodies, the expired councils continue to function or, in some cases, administrators are appointed, but from among the government officials. During the Awami League government, the two city corporations of Dhaka were run by administrators for a long time.

The purpose of creating provision by law for the appointment of administrators in the elected bodies is questionable. Is the government determined to run this local government body with its own unelected people? Although the Zila Parishad Act was passed during the Awami League government in 2000, elections were held only once in 2016. Apart from this, leaders and workers of the ruling AL from different levels always have been appointed.