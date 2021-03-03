Why should universities remain closed when schools and colleges are open

The government has decided to reopen the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools from 30 March. With the permission of prime minister Sheikh Hasina inter-ministerial committee made the decision in a meeting. Education minister Dipu Moni, however said, all the educational institutions and all the classes would not be opened at a time. In primary level, the students of 5th grade will have to go to school for five days a week. In secondary level, 10th graders and in higher secondary level 12th graders will attend classes for six days. Rest of the students will attend classes for one or two days a week initially. It will extend for two days thereafter and eventually will be brought back to normality.

We welcome this decision of the government. All educational institutions in the country remained closed for almost a year due to novel coronavirus outbreak. Although the government introduced online classes, not all students were able to take part due to practical reasons. Most of the students in public universities, in particular, are deprived of taking lessons online. The officials of the Ministry of Education do not seem to be aware of their loss. The government has decided to start classes from first to 12th grade from 30 March, but has postponed the classes to 24 May at the university level. It is a gap of two months. What is the reason for keeping the lower level educational institutions open and the higher level educational institutions closed?