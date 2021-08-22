Why would the state consider citizens the enemy?

The explanation by home minister Asaduzzaman Khan hardly refutes the allegations. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen made similar remarks after the investigative report of Al Jazeera several months ago. According to them, there are no diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Israel, so technology can't be purchased from Israel. If the ministers’ claims were true, people would feel relieved. But the reality is the government has purchased the phone-hacking technology from Israel through a third party since there is no diplomatic relations. Israel provided this technology through a business firm based in Singapore.

According to the Prothom Alo report, RAB officials visited Singapore in 2018 and 2019 to receive training on Cellebrite technology. There is an allegation that surveillance technology has been purchased from not only from Singapore firm but also from the firm based in Hungary.